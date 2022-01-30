Indian Railways cancels these trains till February 10: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled several trains scheduled to run from February 1 to February 10. The trains were cancelled due to the ongoing construction at the third line that connects the stations in the Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South-East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.

The non-interlocking work had started on January 23 and the construction work is in its last leg and could take a few more days. The Railways added that the trains will remain cancelled till the time the work of addition of a new rail line is completed in Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.

Also Read: Maulana Tauqir Raza’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

The Railway has urged the passengers to visit the Railway Enquiry Service – National Train Enquiry System (NTES) contact number 39 ahead of their train travel in the coming days.

Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains:

February 2 – Train number 22169 Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) Santragachi Express.

February 3 – Train number 22170 Santragachi-Rani Kamlapati (Habibganj) Express and train number 22909 Valsad-Puri Express.

February 5 – Train number 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar Express.

February 6 – Train number 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Express and train number 22910 Puri-Valsad Express, 20471 Bikaner-Puri Express

February 1 to 8 – Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express and Train number 12549 Durg – Jammu Tawi Express.

January 31 to February 7 – Train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express.

February 1, 6 and 8 – Train number 18203 Durg – Kanpur Express.

February 2, 7 – Train number 18204 Kanpur-Durg Express, 22868 Nizamuddin – Durg Express

February 2 to 4 – Train number 18201 Durg – Nautanwa Express

February 4 to 6 – Train number 18202 Nautanwa – Durg Express

February 9 – Train number 20472 Puri-Bikaner Express

February 3 to 10 – Train number 12550 Jammu Tawi-Durg Express