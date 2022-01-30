Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in his protest against Spotify

Joni Mitchell announced on Friday that she is attempting to have all of her songs removed from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who sparked a protest against the streaming site when it aired a programme with a figure who has disseminated falsehoods about the coronavirus.

Mitchell, a California-based songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1970s, is the first well-known musician to embrace Young’s cause.

In a message posted on her website on Friday, Mitchell stated, “Irresponsible people are spreading misinformation that are costing people their lives.” “On this matter, I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the international scientific and medical community.”

Following Young’s action this week, Spotify stated that it has procedures in place to remove deceptive content from its site and that it had removed over 20,000 podcast episodes linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

However, the site has made no mention of comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” is at the core of the dispute. Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease doctor who has been banned from Twitter for disseminating COVID falsehoods, was interviewed on Rogan’s podcast last month.