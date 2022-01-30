Kuwait Airways suspends flights to this country

Kuwait City: Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq. The national air carrier of Kuwait took this decision due to the ‘the current situation’ in Iraq. The decision comes in line with instructions issued by Kuwait’s civil aviation authority.

Earlier on Friday, several rockets landed in Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport compound. A Boeing 767 belonging to Iraqi Airways was damaged in the attack. Recent months have seen rocket and drone attacks target the United States embassy in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, a US diplomatic facility at the airport and troops belonging to a US-led coalition stationed at Iraqi bases.