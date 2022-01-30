Kuwait suspends Iraqi flights following the Baghdad airport attack

After a rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport, Kuwait banned flights to Iraq for a week beginning Sunday, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, Iraqi authorities announced that an assailant had been detained.

Kuwait Airways, the country’s largest airline, said in a statement on Saturday that flights to Iraq had been temporarily halted due to “present situations,” as ordered by the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority.

Last week, six rockets hit the Baghdad airport, destroying two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the country’s largest carrier. The attack was the latest in a series of rocket and drone attacks against the United States and its allies, as well as Iraqi government facilities. Iran-backed militia groups have been implicated for the attacks.

Iraqi authorities claimed in a statement late Saturday that they had detained the alleged perpetrator of the airport attack. The suspect was apprehended near the northern province of Kirkuk on his way to Irbil, the Kurdish-run semi-autonomous enclave. There were no other specifics supplied in the announcement.

Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi encouraged the international community not to impose travel restrictions to Iraq, while Iraqi Airways stated that the attack caused no inconveniences and that flights will continue.