Lata Mangeshkar’s health has marginally improved, says doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been battling Covid-19 and pneumonia for three weeks, is showing signs of improvement. Recently, the doctor of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital has given another health update of the singer.

Dr Pratit Samdani, Associate Professor at Breach Candy Hospital, said that Lataji had regained her consciousness. ‘Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious’.

However, there is no way to discharge the cards immediately. ‘As for her discharge, we will have to wait and watch’, Dr Samdani further said.

Lata Mangeshkar’s fans have been feverishly praying for her recovery and proclaiming their affection for her on social media. Anusha Srinivasan, the singer’s close friend, had previously revealed that ‘she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes’.