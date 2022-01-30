Mahzooz Draw: 10 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 10 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 62nd weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The draw took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The lucky winners took home Dh100,000 each. They matched four out of the five winning numbers (17, 29, 42, 43, 44).

Three other lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams. The winning IDs were 10650215, 10726913, 10699093, which belonged to Michael, Hussni, and Manikandan, respectively.Additionally, 783 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of 350 UAE dirhams each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,574,050.

Also Read; Cricket West Indies announces West Indies squad for series against India

The top prize of 10 million UAE dirhams is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming February 5, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.