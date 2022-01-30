Maoist killed in encounter with security forces

Ranchi: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning. The encounter took place around 6.45 am in a forest near Thimmapuram village. Security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and the 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF, were involved in the operation.

As per police, 7 Maoists have been killed in 5 separate encounters in the state’s Bastar region in the last two weeks.