‘Military adopts girls’: Taking steps to help women and the needy

The Indian Army has reached out to Nari Niketan orphanage in Poonch’s Mendhar, which houses 26 girls and four widows, to help them become self-reliant and productive members of society. ‘Indian Army reached out to Nari Niketan orphanage in Krishna Ghati sector,’ said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

‘The army adopted all 26 girls and will cater for their present and future requirements for education, personality development, health and wellness,’ said the spokesperson. The military will provide for their needs until they reach financial independence.

The Indian Army’s initiative serves as an inspiration for the nation and its people to provide and support the underprivileged and give them the opportunity to prove their mettle not only to their nation, but even to the entire world, he added. Meanwhile, the Indian Army established ‘Asha Bakery’ to provide employment to women in the Akhnoor area of Jammu.

In Akhnoor, the Indian Army launched a women empowerment initiative called Asha Bakery. This venture aims to provide livelihood and self-reliance to the women of Bhanwaran and other villages around Akhnoor. A spokesperson for the Army said that Asha Bakery is an outstanding initiative that would further strengthen the sterling bond between the Indian Army and the people of J&K, in the quest for a prosperous future.