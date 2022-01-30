R-Day celebrations come to a close as tradition and modernity collide

The musical extravaganza featured a bevvy of military bands belting out patriotic anthems and celebrated the end of Republic Day celebrations with a 1,000-drone display, the grand finale of the Beating Retreat on Saturday and a first at the ceremony.

The drone fleets formed beautiful formations to depict the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the ‘Make-in-India’ lion, the National War Memorial, Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, a rotating globe, a map of India, and the Tricolour, in a never-before-seen spectacle in Indian history.

The ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, army commander General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Indian Air Force leader Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, and navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Botlab Dynamics, a startup, organised the 10-minute drone show, which was backed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The exhibition was the product of six years of hard effort, according to Dr. Sarita Ahlawat, one of Botlab Dynamics’ three co-founders and a 3-D imaging expert with advanced degrees from the United States.