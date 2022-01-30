Rafael Nadal extends the Australian Open final to fifth set

Rafael Nadal has come back from two sets down to force a fifth set in the Australian Open final against

After Medvedev captured the first two sets 6-2, 7-6 (5), Nadal won the third and fourth sets 6-4, 6-4.

In the fourth set, Nadal broke for a 5-3 lead and had a set point, but Medvedev saved and held to force the 20-time major champion to serve it out again.

Holding at love, Nadal had no issue with that. The game lasted 4 hours and 12 minutes.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is still vying for a men’s record 21st major title.

When he was broken in a game that lasted more than 12 minutes and was interrupted by a court intruder, he blew a chance to serve out the second set. When the protester jumped from the stands into the playing arena at Medvedev’s end, Nadal was facing a breakpoint in the ninth game of that set. Medvedev is still one set away from winning back-to-back majors.