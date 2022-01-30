‘Saudi Arabia hosts its first yoga festival’: Highlights

On Saturday, the first-ever yoga festival was held in Saudi Arabia at Bay La Sun Beach. Approximately 1,000 yoga practitioners from Saudi Arabia attended the event organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee.

The event, which was held in Juman Park on the shore of King Abdullah Economic City, was attended by many young women and girls. There were a large number of yoga practitioners and enthusiasts present to practice yoga and see performances by renowned trainers in the kingdom.

A variety of workshops and activities were organized by yoga halls and centers, which provided people with yoga exercises, competitions and meditation in the open air. The chief of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf bint Muhammad Al-Maroui, stated in an interview with Al-Arabiya.net, ‘This sport spread throughout the kingdom two decades ago due to the enthusiasm of its practitioners’.

In the kingdom, a large number of amateurs and yoga practitioners appear to thrive. This program has reached tens of thousands of practitioners and trainers in the country. In the kingdom, yoga has flourished following the granting of licenses to such gyms by the Ministry of Sports.