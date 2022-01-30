Sudanese flood the streets in the latest anti-coup demonstrations

Thousands of demonstrators flocked to the streets of Sudan’s capital and other cities throughout the country on Sunday, the latest in a months-long series of protests against an October military coup that shook the country.

Protesters, majorly including young men and women, marched through the streets of Khartoum and other cities, demanding that the military control be ended. They advocated for a totally civilian government to spearhead the country’s now-stalled democratic transition.

Sudan’s journey to democracy has been thrown off course by the coup, which comes after three decades of brutality and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. Since a popular uprising prompted the military to depose al-Bashir and his Islamist administration in April 2019, the African nation has been on a precarious route to democracy.

The Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees, which have been at the forefront of the anti-al-Bashir revolt and anti-coup marches for the past three months, have called for the protests.

People were seen pounding drums and chanting anti-coup chants in the streets of Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman, according to video that circulated online. Protestors were also spotted waving Sudanese flags and other flags bearing images of protesters allegedly killed by security personnel.

They marched towards the presidential palace, a location of the capital that has previously seen violent clashes between protestors and police forces.

Tear gas and rubber bullets were used by security forces to disperse protesters in at least one area in the capital. According to activist Nazim Sirag, at least three people were injured by rubber bullets.

Protests were also held in the eastern city of Port Sudan, the western Darfur area, and Madani, the headquarters of Jazira province, about 135 kilometres (85 miles) southeast of Khartoum. Last Monday, there was a big anti-coup protest in Medani.