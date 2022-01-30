‘Thank you for making me laugh through MRI scans’: Pooja Bhatt on Akshay Anand’s birthday

Director-actress, Pooja Bhatt wished her best friend and actor Akshay Anand, who turned a year older on Sunday. She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of candid photos of herself and Anand, highlighting their friendship.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, ‘You’ve played my brother in #Tamanna, my husband in #Dhundh & my son in #Zakhm but the most significant role you’ve played in my life is that of my friend’.

She further added, ‘Happy Birthday John.. thank you for being there through sickness & through the depths.. for making me laugh through MRI scans, believing more than anyone that nothing could go wrong. For playing me ‘Hurt’ on demand & attempting to teach me the chords but mostly for unfailingly, absorbing my mercurial storms. God bless you, my friend! @akshayanandd #johngardner #birthdayboy’.

Akshay Anand and Pooja Bhatt have worked together in critically acclaimed films like Tamanna, Zakhm, and Dhundh. He had also acted in films such as Student Of The Year, Aaghaaz, Ghulam, and others.