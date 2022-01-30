Thousands march in Ottawa against COVID regulations

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people gathered in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa to protest vaccine requirements, masks, and lockdowns.

Honking horns was heard all across Ottawa’s downtown area. Before police forced them to move, a convoy of trucks and cars were parked in the area surrounding Parliament Hill, with some on the grounds of the National War Memorial.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted, “Parking on this holy ground that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was a gesture of total disrespect.”

COVID limits were linked to fascism by others, who used Nazi emblems on upside down Canadian flags. A Confederate flag flew from one truck, while others carried expletive-laden posters aimed at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The convoy prompted authorities to brace for possible violence and advise locals to stay away from downtown. Following fears that legislators’ private residences may be targeted, a top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors.

Trudeau has stated that this “extremely worrying, small but very outspoken number of Canadians who are lashing out at science, government, society, mandates, and public health advice” does not represent Canadians.

The statue of the late Terry Fox, a national hero who lost a limb to bone disease as a child and then embarked on a fundraising trip across Canada in 1980, was covered with an upside-down Canadian flag with the words “mandate freedom.”

Many marched from Montreal because they believe that vaccine mandates are a “control thing” by governments rather than health-related.