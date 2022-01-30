US to start H-1B visa registration in March

Washington: The initial registration period for the H-1B visas for 2023 financial year will begin from March. The registration period will be March 1 to 18. This was announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

All prospective petitioners and representatives can complete and submit their registrations using our online H-1B registration system during that time. The USCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted which will be used solely to track registrations. This number cannot be used to track the case status online.

All are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the required $10 registration fee. There will be a random selection after which selection notifications will be via users` myUSCIS online accounts. ‘Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations will use a `registrant` account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon on February 21.US employers and agents are collectively known as registrants’, said USCIS in a statement.

The H-1B visa allows companies and other employers in the US to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor`s degree or higher in the specific specialty, or its equivalent. Every year the US gives 65,000 H-1B visas open to all and 20,000 to those with advanced US degrees. According to the data released by the US government, the Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visas getting about 75% per cent of them.