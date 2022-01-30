Why you should avoid sleeping in woollen clothes at all costs

People dress in numerous layers of woollen clothes to be warm during the winter. Woollen clothing acts as heat conductor, trapping the heat of the body and keeping it warm. Many people also like to sleep in their sweaters or woollen socks.

However, this practice might be exceedingly hazardous to your health, as there are a number of drawbacks to sleeping in woollen clothing.

Nervousness or restlessness: Blood arteries narrow during the winter season, according to specialists, and sleeping in woollen clothes can induce restlessness, anxiousness, and low blood pressure. You should only sleep in cotton garments to avoid this.

Rashes or itching: If you sleep in woollen garments often at night, you may develop an allergic response and skin irritation. People with dry skin are more likely to develop this disease, which can lead to rashes, pimples, and acne.

As a result, applying body lotion to your entire body before going to bed is suggested, as allergies are less likely when the skin is moist.

Problems for heart patients and diabetics: If you have a cardiac issue, you should avoid sleeping in woollen clothes at night. Woollen clothing fibres are thicker than cotton fabric fibres and include numerous tiny air pockets that function as insulators.

If it is extremely cold outside, it is advisable to layer cotton or silk clothing first, then woollen clothing. However, it should be done only during extreme winters.