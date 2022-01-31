DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

19 killed in landslides caused by heavy rain

Sao Paulo: 19 people including 7 children were killed and 500 families were left homeless in landslides caused by heavy rain in  Sao Paulo state, Brazil.  As per authorities, around 500,000 families fled their homes to safer places due to the rising waters. Due to the rise in waters, several highways and roads were closed.  Sao Paulo is Brazil’s most populous state, home to around 46 million out of a total Brazilian population of  212 million.

Meanwhile, the weather agencies  has predicted  heavy rain  in the state till Tuesday.

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods in northeast Brazil. Earlier this month, floods and landslides had wreaked havoc in  Minas Gerais  state in the country.  24 people were killed in landslides due to heavy rain and the state’s civil defence office had declared a state of emergency because of floods in 145 towns.

