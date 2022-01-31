DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

2.34 Lakh new Covid Cases, TPR rises from 13.39% to 14.50%

Jan 31, 2022, 08:41 am IST

India’s daily Covid cases are on the rise, slightly on Sunday, with 2.34 lakh instances recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 4.10 crore. Active cases now account for 4.59 %.

The daily positivity rate increased from 13.39 to 14.50 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 percent. According to the Health Ministry, 893 people have died as a result of Covid in the last 24 hours.

So far, 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the ongoing Covid immunisation push across the country. Over 75% of the adult population in the country has now been properly vaccinated against COVID-19.

