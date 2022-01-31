2.34 Lakh new Covid Cases, TPR rises from 13.39% to 14.50%

India’s daily Covid cases are on the rise, slightly on Sunday, with 2.34 lakh instances recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 4.10 crore. Active cases now account for 4.59 %.

The daily positivity rate increased from 13.39 to 14.50 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 percent. According to the Health Ministry, 893 people have died as a result of Covid in the last 24 hours.

So far, 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the ongoing Covid immunisation push across the country. Over 75% of the adult population in the country has now been properly vaccinated against COVID-19.