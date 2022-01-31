Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA dies at the age of 30

Cheslie Kryst, the Miss USA 2019 winner and a correspondent for the entertainment news show “Extra,” died at the age of 30.

Kryst allegedly leaped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead on the scene early on Sunday morning, according to police. Her death was verified by her family in a statement.

“We mourn the loss of our dear Cheslie with deep sadness and heartbreak. “Her magnificent light, with its beauty and strength, inspired others all throughout the world,” her family stated.

“Whether it was as an attorney working for social justice, as Miss USA, or as a host on EXTRA, Cheslie exemplified love and served others. “But most significantly, we know her impact will continue on as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague,” her family added.

Kryst, a North Carolina attorney and former Division I athlete, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that same year.

When Kryst was crowned, it was more than a personal triumph: it signified that three Black women had reigned as Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss America for the first time.

Kryst’s body was discovered in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan, at around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.