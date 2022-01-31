A dosa lover’s dream: Eat a 10-foot-long Dosa and earn Rs 71,000!

The 10-foot Dosa could win you Rs 71,000. Do ten feet of scrumptious Dosa and a reward on top of that sound too good to be true? You’re in for a pleasant surprise, because a Delhi-based food blogger has revealed how you can earn that prize just by eating a dosa. You may think that’s easy, but the viral Instagram video shows just how massive a 10-foot Dosa is.

As per blogger ‘delhi_tummy’, the dosa is available in Delhi at Swami Shakti Sagar, Uttam Nagar. What’s the catch? Several others did the same. An Instagram user commented under the blogger’s post, asking what the price of the Dosa was. The blogger replied that it cost Rs 1,500, which is pretty reasonable if you look at what’s in order once you finish the dish.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZLs9UlgiHN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The blogger, Bhawna, replied to one of her commenters that no one has yet won the prize money. Many commenters commented that eating it all by yourself was no big deal, but actually doing it would be a totally different experience. Some people weren’t as confident, joking that eating it all could prove to be fatal.

They can get quite creative and are always out to test your limits. One police official from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda ate a whopping 60 puris in one sitting and won the ‘Bada Khana’ contest held in the Reserve Police Line of Gonda recently. Hrishikesh Rai, the chief constable of PAC, ate 60 puris, breaking his own record!

A competition called ‘Bada Khana’ was held earlier this month before the new recruits’ passing out parade. This is an old competition that allows both old and new policemen to enjoy a meal together. In this contest, those who eat the most puris are honored. Rai ended up breaking his own record this time after having eaten himself 51 puris previously and this time eating nine more, thereby breaking his own record.