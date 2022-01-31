Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the commodity market. As per market experts, gold remained under pressure as the US dollar strengthened ahead of key central bank meetings, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.01% or Rs 5 at Rs 47,590 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained marginally by 0.02% or Rs 12 at Rs 61,046.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 35,920, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4490, lower by Rs 10.

In the international market, gold was down 0.2% at $ 1,788.41 per ounce and set for its biggest monthly drop since last September. Among other precious metals, silver shed 0.3% to $ 22.36 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% at $ 1,008.27.