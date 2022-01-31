‘Congress is a dilapidated building that could fall at any time’: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

On Sunday, Dinesh Sharma, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, compared the Congress party to a ‘dilapidated building” that could ‘fall at any time.’ The minister added during a ‘Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue)’ event that some parties believe winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp, but they have no idea that the process is merely exposing their ties to criminals.

‘ The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow,’ Sharma remarked. ‘As soon as the elections were declared, the political groups that had hitherto remained silent began igniting their ‘Aladdin lamps. However, by lighting this lamp, they have just highlighted their criminal candidates,’ the deputy chief minister added, presumably alluding to the Samajwadi Party.