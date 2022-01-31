Country to open popular holiday island for all international travellers

Bali: Indonesia will soon allow foreign tourists to enter popular holiday island, Bali. The country will reopen Bali for all foreign tourists from February 4. The government also decided to reduce the quarantine time for fully vaccinated travellers 5 days from 7.

Bali, known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls, and nightlife, attracted 6.2 million foreign visitors the year before Covid-19 pandemic, but tight pandemic border restrictions have devastated tourism, which accounts for 54% of the island’s economy.