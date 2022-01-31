Death of technician who serviced Dileep’s phones raises suspicion; family seeks reinvestigation

Kochi: The death of a mobile phone service centre owner, who serviced Dileep’s mobile phones, recently came to discussions again as his family members sought a reinvestigation into his death. Shaleesh, owner of the mobile phone service centre in Ernakulam, was killed in a road accident in Angamaly in August 2020, as the car driven by him crashed into the median on the road.

The family had filed a complaint with the Angamaly police following the untimely death of Shaleesh. The complaint filed by his brother pointed out that there are many speculations over Shaleesh’s death on social media and among the locals. He requested to reinvestigate the death of Shaleesh and disclose the truth behind the accident. Shaleesh’s family has alleged a foul play in the accident that led to his death and has called for a reinvestigation. The complaint seeking a reinvestigation into the death is likely to be handed over to the Crime Branch team that is currently investigating the cases against Dileep.

Dileep’s mobile phones were usually given for service at Shaleesh’s mobile service centre in Ernakulam. Shaleesh, who was close to Dileep, has also acted in a few of his films including ‘Welcome to Central Jail’. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has deferred the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep in connection with the conspiracy to Tuesday and the actor had produced six phones in a sealed envelope before the court on Monday.