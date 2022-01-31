Dolce&Gabbana will no longer sell animal fur, starting in 2022

Dolce&Gabbana, the iconic fashion store stated on Monday that starting this year, it will stop using animal fur in all of its collections and switch to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milanese design house has joined the likes of Armani, Gucci, Prada, and Moncler in following the rules set forth by the Fur Free Alliance, a global network of animal rights organisations.

In a statement, Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said, “Dolce&Gabbana is moving toward a more sustainable future that cannot comprehend the usage of animal fur.”

“Ending the use of fur provides a higher bar for what is acceptable in fashion,” said PJ Smith, fashion policy director of the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International.

Italy has banned fur production as of this year, joining a group of approximately 20 countries that have done so in the last two decades.