Employee wrath ! Doctor’s son kidnapped and murdered!

Bulandshahr police retrieved the body of an eight year old child of a doctor who was missing since 2 days. According to Debai’s Circle Officer Vandana Sharma, Nijam and Shahid, two sacked employees of the doctor were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing the child on Friday night.

Vandana Sharma claimed the child’s father had reported his son missing to the police shortly after he went missing on Friday evening, and the police had leapt into action right away. According to her, the police detained two ex-employees of the doctor and questioned them about their alleged roles in the kidnapping of the child based on evidence acquired during the preliminary inquiry.

Vandana Sharma added that the two, who had previously worked as compounders for the doctor, revealed to the police that they were behind the kidnapping and murder of the child because they were angry with the doctor because he had fired them two years ago for making a mistake in their work.