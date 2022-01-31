German police officers shot dead during routine patrol

Two police officers were shot and killed while on a routine patrol on a rural road in western Germany early on Monday, the police department reported.

According to Kaiserslautern police, the incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. during a traffic check near Kusel.

According to spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort of n-tv television, the officers announced through the radio that shots were being fired. However, the 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old male officer were unable to be helped by the reinforcements that came on the site.

Erfort said that he did not know whether the authorities were looking into something specific about the assailants’ vehicle or whether it was just a standard check.

According to the German news agency dpa, the officers reported discovering dead game in the car before the shooting began, citing unnamed security sources. The Bild daily published the discovery as well, but without specifying sources.

The perpetrators, the car they drove, and the direction they fled were all unknown to police. According to authorities, the manhunt has been extended to the neighbouring German state of Saarland.

They cautioned cars in the Kusel region not to pick up hitchhikers and said that at least one suspect was armed.

According to the GdP police union, the younger officer slain in Monday’s tragedy was still enrolled in a police academy.