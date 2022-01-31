HP launches 11-inch tablet: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: US based technology company, Hewlett-Packard (HP) has launched a new 11-inch tablet in the US market. The new tab features a rotating camera and Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. It has four cores and up to 3.2GHz of CPU clock speed.

The HP 11-inch Windows tablet comes with an 11-inch screen, which has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. The tablet has an 84.6 per cent screen to body ratio and supports 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to launch Baleno facelift on February, bookings open

The tablet comes with a USB-C port for charging and connecting other devices. It also features a fingerprint reader. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage.

The new tab is priced at $499.