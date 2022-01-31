‘J&K belongs to China and Pakistan’: PM Modi receives a letter regarding WHO’s website

On Sunday (January 30, 2022), Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Jammu and Kashmir being shown on the World Health Organization website as part of China and Pakistan. Sen wrote in the letter that upon visiting https://covid19.who.int, a world map was displayed and when he zoomed into India, the map showed a blue map with a ‘surprisingly’ different colour for Jammu and Kashmir.

‘When I clicked over the blue portion, it was showing the Covid data of our country. But to my utter surprise, when I clicked over the differently coloured portions given to our Jammu and Kashmir, the larger portion was showing the data of Pakistan and the smaller one was showing the data of China,’ he wrote.

Moreover, he pointed out that parts of Arunachal Pradesh had been demarcated differently. Sen called it a ‘serious international issue’ and said that the government should be more vigilant and the issue should have been addressed earlier. The minister called on the government to immediately take up the issue for rectification and to intimidate the nation about ‘how such a serious mistake was ignored for so long.