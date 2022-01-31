Know how to change surname, address in PAN Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. It is needed for most financial transactions and while filling income tax returns.

It is important to change the surname and address on the PAN card, especially after marriage. If you want to update these details on your PAN card, then you need to follow simple steps.

Here’s how you change surname and address in PAN card:

Step 1: Visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserR

Step 2: Fill the application form.

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: In the bracket in front of your name, enter PAN details.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Validate’ option.

Step 7: Finally, click on the ‘Submit button.

Step 8: Cardholders are required to pay a fee of Rs 110 for changing the address or surname. However, if the address is out of India, then the cardholder will have to pay Rs 1020 to complete the transaction.

Step 9: After paying the fee, cardholders will have to download and fill the PAN application form. They will need to paste two passport size photographs on the form and sign on it.

Step 10: Send the application to Income Tax PAN Services UNIT (Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) to NSDL Address. Do not forget to send the required documents along with the form.