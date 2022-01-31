KSEB likely to raise power tariff by Re 1 per unit

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is reportedly holding discussions to raise the tariff by Re 1 for a single unit of power for the next one year.

The tariff petition prepared by the state power utility for the next 5 years will be handed over to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Monday for approval. The current tariff structure is valid until March 31. It was on July 8, 2019 the last hike came into effect. The likely hike the KSEB has proposed is 10.72% of the existing rates. With more power rates the state-run utility intends to cut down its losses which have soared to Rs 8,919 crore.

Electricity Minister K Krishnan Kutty and KSEB Chairman B Ashok held discussions with the trade union leaders and the representatives of officers’ associations regarding power tariff hike. The KSEB authorities also held talks with the leaders of the State-level consumers’ associations. The representatives of consumers demanded that the move to hike the tariff be shelved in view of the overall financial strain brought about by the COVID-19 crisis.