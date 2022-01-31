Last date for filling up of online Haj application forms extended

New Delhi: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for filling up application forms for the annual Haj pilgrimage for this year. The date has been extended up to February 15, 2022. Earlier, the closing date for filling up of online Haj application forms was fixed as January 31, 2022.

As per the Haj Committee of India, Indians possessing machine-readable valid Indian international passports issued on or before February 15, 2022 and valid up to December 31, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj 2022,.

2,711 applications have been received for Hajj 2022 including 92 applications in the category of pilgrims above 70 years.