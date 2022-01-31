Logitech launches mechanical gaming keyboards G413 SE, G413 TKL SE

Mumbai: Computer peripherals and software company based in Switzerland, Logitech launched mechanical gaming keyboards- Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE- in the market. Both the keyboards feature white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case.

Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards are priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200), respectively. Both Logitech gaming keyboards will be available to purchase from February via the official website and global retail outlets. Both are offered with 2-years of limited hardware warranty.

Logitech G413 SE features a full-size keyboard layout. Logitech G413 TKL SE sports a tenkeyless (TKL) design and omits the numpad for a more compact footprint. Logitech G413 SE measures 435x127x36.3mm and weighs 780 grams. Logitech G413 TKL SE measures 355x127x36.3mm and weighs 650 grams. Both keyboards are connected via a USB 2.0 port and the cable measures 1.8 metres.