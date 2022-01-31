DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Moderate intensity earthquake recorded in Arabian Sea

Jan 31, 2022, 10:44 pm IST

Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Arabian sea. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman updated this.

As per the EMC, the  depth of the earthquake was at  35 km  and the epicentre was  343 km away from Salalah.

Earlier in January 16, two earthquakes struck the northern Arabian Gulf. The first, measuring 4.7, occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 5, struck the same area and depth.

