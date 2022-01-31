Moderate intensity earthquake recorded in Arabian Sea

Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Arabian sea. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman updated this.

As per the EMC, the depth of the earthquake was at 35 km and the epicentre was 343 km away from Salalah.

Earlier in January 16, two earthquakes struck the northern Arabian Gulf. The first, measuring 4.7, occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 5, struck the same area and depth.