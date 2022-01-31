PM Modi to convene the NCW 30th anniversary meet;

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a gathering to commemorate the National Commission for Women’s 30th anniversary (NCW).

‘The program’s theme is ‘She The Change Maker,’ and it celebrates women’s accomplishments in various disciplines,’ the Prime Minister’s Office stated in a statement.

Modi’s lecture will be followed by a debate on “Women Entrepreneurs Driving Change.” The event will also feature two more panel talks, titled ‘Women in Decision Making’ and ‘Digital Empowerment of Women.’

Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, will also be present at the meet.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) was established in January 1992 as a statutory body under the National Commission for Women’s Act of 1990. It was created to examine the constitutional and legal protections for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, enable grievance resolution, and advise the government on policy issues affecting women.