Prez Ramnath Kovind condoles over the Kanpur bus accident;

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences for those who died in the Kanpur bus accident on Monday, and wished the injured a ‘quick recovery.’ ‘Deeply saddened by the news of the Kanpur bus accident’s many victims. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. I wish the injured persons a quick recovery,’ said a statement from India’s President on Twitter.

An electric bus lost control and mowed down spectators near the Tat Mill intersection in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, killing at least six persons and wounding a number of others on Sunday. A group of 15 persons were present at the time of the accident, according to the police. Three victims have been identified thus far, with attempts underway to determine the identities of the remaining victims, police added.