RTA issues revised peak timings for taxi fares

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued the revised peak timings for the taxi fare in the Emirate. The authority revised the fares due to change in the weekend in the emirate.

According to the new order issued by RTA, Dh12 fare will be applicable from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm during Monday till Thursday. On Fridays, The peak fare will apply from 8 am till 10 am and 4 pm till 12 pm. On Saturday-Sunday weekend, peak hours are from 4 pm to 12 pm.

Also Read: 19 killed in landslides caused by heavy rain

RTA also announced that on Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5 am to 2.15 am. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8 am to 1.15 am. Service hours for tram are from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 1 am.

UAE had shifted to new Monday till mid-Friday from January 1.As a result of the change in the weekend, public sector entities revised their service timings and charges in line with the demand for their services from the public.