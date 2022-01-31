SC judge renews pitch for public access to court proceedings

Supreme Court judge justice DY Chandrachud renewed his call for more transparency in court processes, saying that the public will only be able to grasp the nature of judicial work if hearings are open to public viewing.

According to Justice Chandrachud, a judge should be judged not just on the number of judgements given, but also on her behaviour in the courtroom.

‘Not only is it necessary that justice be done, but it should also appear to be done,’ the top court judge said at the virtual launch of a book by professor Balram K Gupta on Saturday. Justice appears to be served only when judicial proceedings are made public.”

If court processes are made public, it would not only give the institution legitimacy, but it will also add to “the democratic ideal of responsibility,” according to Justice Chandrachud.

While data on case disposition rates and verdicts are readily available in the public domain, due to a lack of openness, the public cannot determine a judge’s behaviour inside the courtroom, according to justice Chandrachud.