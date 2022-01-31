Shashi Tharoor says ‘O Mitron’ is even more dangerous than Omicron.

On Monday, January 31, senior Congress politician Shashi Tharoor appeared to make a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favourite word “Mitron,” which he uses in his speeches to the nation. He claims ‘O Mitron’ is far more dangerous than Omicron.

‘Far more dangerous than #Omicron is ‘O Mitron’! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no ‘milder variant’ of this virus,’ he tweeted.

‘Rahul Gandhi keeps harping about Covid, but Congress actually makes light of the serious situation,’ Shehzaad Poonawalla, a BJP spokesperson told India Today.