State government relaxes Covid-19 curbs

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The government announced restoration of six-day work week for employees with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The government also decided to continue the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 until further orders. Government offices will operate in 100% capacity. Earlier the government had restricted its offices to work five days a week and with 50 per cent capacity.

Employees with disabilities and pregnant women will continue to work from home. Educational institutions will reopen for Classes 9 -12 from February 3. The cabinet has also permitted reopening of coaching classes, libraries, gyms and clubs from February 3. Public gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 500 people for outdoor and 250 people for indoor events.