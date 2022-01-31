Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market led by buying in all sectors with the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation in focus. BSE Sensex surged 814 points or 1.42% to 58,014. NSE Nifty ended at 17,340, higher by 238 points or 1.39%.

Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 1.57% and small-cap shares climbed 1.13%. All sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled in green. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,858 shares advanced and 1,675 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Wipro, BPCL, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India, UPL and Hindustan Unilever.