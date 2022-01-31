Tecno launches new smartphone Tecno Spark 8C : Know the specification and price

Beijing: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno launched its latest smartphone Tecno Spark 8C. The smartphone has been launched in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colours. The phone will be soon launched in the Indian markets.

The new smartphone comes with connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB port. It houses 64GB of onboard storage. Tecno Spark 8C specsecno Spark 8C comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and also packs NFC support and AI-based camera effects. It has a dual rear camera setup including a 13-MP primary shooter and a dual-LED flash. In the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with a selfie flash.