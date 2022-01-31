The longest tunnel in Maharashtra stands completed :

The civil work on Maharashtra’s longest tunnel – one of six tunnels planned for the 701-kilometer eight-lane Mumbai-Nagpur Samurddhi Mahamarg or Super Communication Expressway Corridor – is now complete, according to officials. It stands in between Igatpuri and Kasara Ghat.

‘The concrete road beneath the twin tunnel has now been completed, which is the most important duty after the tunnelling operation.Electric work, such as the installation of lights, fans, and other equipment, is currently pending. They would be finished shortly as well,’ said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation official (MSRDC).

The 7.7-kilometer twin tunnels between Kasara Ghat and Igatpuri will be the longest and widest tunnel in the state, officials said.