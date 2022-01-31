The number of Covid-19 cases decreased In India, but Kerala added 374 deaths to the backlog.

India recorded 2,09,918 new cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 959 related deaths in the previous 24 hours. This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 4,10,92,522, with 4,95,050 deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Kerala added 374 backlog deaths to Monday’s count, resulting in a larger number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases reached 18,31,268, with a daily positive rate of 15.77 percent. The Daily Covid-19 cases have been reported around the country in the last few days, indicating a receding third wave of the pandemic driven by the coronavirus’ Omicron variant.

The daily Covid-19 tally for Monday showed a decrease of 24,363 infections compared to the peak of infections on Sunday, when 2,34,281 infections were reported. In the last 24 hours, 2,62,628 people have recovered from the viral sickness, according to the ministry.