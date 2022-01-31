The people in charge were celebrating when UP was set to fire – PM Modi ;

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government on Monday, describing it as a regime of rioters and muscle men. When western Uttar Pradesh was burning owing to riots, ‘those in authority were cheering,’ Modi claimed at a virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

‘Rioters and muscle men used to be law unto themselves in UP five years ago,’ he added. ‘Traders were looted and daughters were unable to leave their homes five years ago in Uttar Pradesh,’ the Prime Minister added.