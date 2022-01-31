UP goes to poll today, PM to address the first virtual rally;

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally, his first since the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022.

This virtual rally is for the 21 assembly constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh, where the seven-phase assembly elections will start on February 10.

Local residents have been given access to the rally’s link, and virtual rally studios have been established up in the constituencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Huge screens would be set up in all divisions of Nakur, Behat, Saharanpur (city), Saharanpur (Dehat), Deoband, Gangoh, and Rampur Maniharan, in connection with the rally. As per the report of Anoop Gupta, around 49,000 people are expected to attend the event… The heads and panna pramukhs (voters’ list in charge) would be connected in 7,878 booths.’

In western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is pitted against the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) coalition.