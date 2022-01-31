Updated fuel prices for the month of February announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in the UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of January 2022. The UAE fuel price committee has surged the price of fuel in the country.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 2.94 a litre. In January it was Dh 2.65 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.83 per litre. It was at Dh 2.53 in January. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.75 a litre, compared to from Dh 2.46 a litre last month. Diesel is priced at Dh 2.88 a litre compared to Dh 2.56 in January.

UAE liberalized the fuel prices in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The price revision was frozen in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in March last year.