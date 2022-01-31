Vistara cancels several flights, offers date change fee waiver

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara has cancelled and rescheduled several flights for the month of February. The airline has also announced waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March. But tickets booked through travel agents like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, etc are exempted from this.

The air carrier took this decision due to low passenger rush. The airline said that they have witnessed a sharp decline in demand for air travel, due to the surge in Covid-19 numbers and restrictions imposed by various state governments. Vistara is, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Recently, the country’s largest airline IndiGo had announced the withdrawal of 20 per cent of its scheduled flights due to low demand.