Women in India prefer men  in this age group  for extra marital affair

A survey conducted by an extra-marital dating app ‘Gleeden’ has revealed that Indian women prefer older men for extra marital affairs. As per the study women prefer men from the age group 30 to 40. But the men mostly prefer women partners aged between 25-30.

The data from the study also reveals that Indian women are more cautious and mostly prefer ‘virtual’ exchanges.

Indian users prefer to connect from their smartphones, and they favour the app vs the mobile website. They spend on chat an average of 1.5 hours, split in 3 visits and connect mostly between 12pm and 3pm, during lunch break, and between 10pm and midnight, when the spouse is distracted or asleep, said the study

Bengaluru ranked 1st in the list of ‘unfaithful’ cities in the country. It is followed by Mumbai and Kolkata. National capital city Delhi is ranked 4 in the list and subscribers from Delhi represent the 18% of Gleeden community in the country.

Women from Delhi are also the most active online and spend in chat over two hours daily. They are aged between 30 and 40 years old and they seek mostly men with the highest income, such as doctors, dentists, higher-up managers and chartered accountants.