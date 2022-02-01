16 new airports to be built in 5 states: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, stated on Monday that 16 new airports will be built in five Central Indian states. While addressing the PM-Gati Shakti Conference(Virtual) for the Central Zone, Scindia said 16 new airports will be developed in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur, Bilaspur, and Jagdalpur, and nine in Uttar Pradesh, one in Rajasthan, and two in Maharashtra.

Scindia also stressed the importance of improved coordination between the national and state governments in order for the PM-Gati Shakti programme to succeed.

On August 15 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan, which aims to improve multi-modal connection via integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

According to Scindia, PM Gati Shakti’s achievement would catalyse multi-model connectivity in the country, allowing the government to realise its objective of a USD 5 trillion economy. He added that the Gati Shakti programme will not only assist the country to attract more investment but also create a lot of jobs.

Scindia went on to say that many countries throughout the world, including those in South Asia, have concentrated on infrastructure investment in the previous 70 years, and that as a result, they have all become developed countries. PM Gati Shakti, which would cost Rs 100 lakh crore, is a ‘campaign to transform India into a global superpower’.

’16 ministries of the central government will work in close coordination to make this possible. The scheme envisages multi-modal connectivity, economic zones, industrial zones, agriculture zones, cargo zones and smart cities, which will boost production, transport, demand and employment in the country’, he said.